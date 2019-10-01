Boat capsizing incident: Victim families still awaiting compensation

MANSEHRA: Families of 26 people, who had drowned in the Tarbela lake when a ferry capsized near Haripur some three months ago, are still awaiting the compensation amount announced by chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the tragedy struck.

“I lost my son, his wife and their three sons in the incident but the government has not paid a single penny to me and the families of other victims,” Rehmzar Khan told reporters in Torghar on Monday, adding most of the victims belonged to the Torghar district.

The ferry was going to Haripur from Judbah in Torghar when it capsized in early July this year and 26 passengers, including women and children, drowned. The bodies of the victims could not be recovered despite making hectic efforts. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced Rs0.5 million for the family of each dead, but the compensation amount has not been paid yet.