Clinical workshop for dengue patients

LAHORE:A clinical workshop for the patients of dengue was held at Medical Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

LGH MS Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were also present. The participants were given lectures by Dr Bilal Nasir and dengue expert team members who threw light on the symptoms, complications, precautionary measures and treatment of dengue disease.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar stressed the need for the support from the general public to overcome the challenge of the dengue and said that every citizen should ensure proper cleanliness around their houses so that dengue mosquito could not flourish.

He said “We should adopt all preventive measures to save ourselves from dengue.” The PGMI principal said special arrangements had been made at LGH and 40 beds allocated for dengue patients where doctors, nurses and other medical staff had been deputed round the clock.

Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar assured that doctors and medical staff would leave no stone unturned to provide best possible medical treatment to dengue patients.