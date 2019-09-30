Pak-Afghan border crossings reopened for trade traffic

KHYBER: Border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been reopened for trade and traffic after two days of closures due to the Afghan presidential elections. The government had on Thursday announced the closure of all Pak-Afghan border crossings for September 27-28 for strengthening security in view of the presidential election being held in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The supply for Nato supply had also been suspended during the presidential election in the war-torn country. However, the restriction was to apply to all cross border movements except for emergency patients.