Climate Diplomacy Day to be marked today

Islamabad :The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and World Wide Fund for Nature - Pakistan will jointly mark the Climate Diplomacy Day here today (Sunday) to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

Meant to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide.

It will also encourage reflection on curtailing greenhouse emissions and promote a transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

At the event, ambassador-designate of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, advisor to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam and senior director (programmes) at WWF-Pakistan Rab Nawaz will talk about global climate change challenges, especially in the perspective of Pakistan.

More than 250 cyclists will participate in the event that will kick off with cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on a designated route.

The symbolic gesture will raise awareness about the need to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation. To discuss the impacts of climate change and bring forth practical solutions, a speech competition will also be held on the theme 'Youth for Climate Action' amongst students.

Each year, the European Union around the world celebrates Climate Diplomacy Day with events held globally to highlight climate action in the EU and beyond. Conferences, citizens’ debates, exhibitions, films, and social media activities aim to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate challenge.

These events build on the momentum of the Paris Agreement - the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal agreed in Paris in December 2015.