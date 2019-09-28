Govt vows to remove snags for timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The government is removing bottlenecks related to projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework on priority basis for their timely completion, planning minister said on Friday.

“The incumbent government has provided new impetus to accelerate the pace and implementation of CPEC projects,” Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtyar said, addressing a meeting. “Bottlenecks related to CPEC projects (are) being resolved on top priority for their timely completion.”

The minister was presiding over a meeting to review development on decisions taken in the 58th progress review meeting of CPEC projects. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and other officials from provinces were also present.

“The second phase of CPEC framework will focus on reaping socioeconomic benefits for welfare of the people,” an official statement quoted Bakhtyar as saying. The planning minister underscored the need to further improve coordination among relevant stakeholders involved in implementation of CPEC projects. “Completion of CPEC will contribute to sustained development of Pakistan.”

The meeting was told that the Chinese side would provide synchronised demand-supply study of CPEC energy projects by October this year. It was decided that the study would be presented in the upcoming joint working group (JWG) and would be a deliverable for upcoming joint cooperation committee (JCC). National Electric Power Regulatory Authority informed the meeting that it issued true-up (balanced) tariff for Port Qasim last week. “Law ministry will move a summary for establishing appellate tribunals to resolve tariff issues related to energy projects,” it was told.

Regarding Orange Line project, it was informed that civil work for water and drainage facilities would be completed on time. On Gwadar Eastbay Expressway project, the meeting was apprised that it would be on the agenda of the upcoming Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting. The Chinese side has confirmed additional loans for it. It was told that Gwadar Development Authority provided water supply of 0.25 million gallons per day to Gwadar International Airport, while Civil Aviation Authority would provide an alternate supply of electricity till Quetta electric supply company makes arrangements.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited informed the meeting that it would start work immediately on providing gas supply to Rashakai Economic Zone. It was informed that electricity supply of required 10 megawatts would be made available to the zone by December this year. The meeting also discussed the upcoming JWGs and also took stock of preparations for JCC to be held in November this year.