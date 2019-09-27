ATP hands Kyrgios 16-week ban for poor behaviour

PARIS: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios received a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP on Thursday and was placed on probation for six months for “aggravated behaviour” following a number of on-court outbursts over the past year. The suspension is deferred pending Kyrgios’ compliance with several strict conditions mandated by the ATP, which include seeking additional support from a specialist in behavioural management during the off-season. “The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period provided that the above conditions are met,” the ATP said in a statement. It added the same applied to a $25,000 fine. Tour organisers opened an investigation into Kyrgios following an explosive meltdown at last month’s Cincinnati Masters which saw him smash two racquets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire before appearing to spit at the official during a second-round match. He was fined $113,000 for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.