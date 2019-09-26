National Ranking Badminton from 28th

ISLAMABAD: Allied Badminton Academy Islamabad is organising All-Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament and Special Persons Badminton Tournament under the supervision of Pakistan Badminton Federation at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from September 28 to October 4. Players from all provinces under the banner of prominent institutes and reputed departments will be participating in the event.

In a seven-day action over 400 players will be seen in action in around 432 matches that promises an absolute treat for all game enthusiasts. For the first time, the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will witness such festivity on badminton court.