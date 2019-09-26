Heavy to moderate rains in province from tomorrow

LAHORE:The Met department on Wednesday forecast heavy to moderate rains in the City and other parts of the province from Friday (tomorrow).

Scattered rain was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met office said that weak seasonal low lay over North Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and south eastern parts of the country and are likely to intensify from (Thursday) today.

They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Karachi while at isolated places in Lahore, Dir, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsada, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu Districts and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, they concluded. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kotli 65, Panjera 06, Haraman 02, Hajira 01, Karachi (Surjani Town 36, North Karachi 22, University Road 13, Landhi 12, Nazmiabad 08, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 07, Model Observatory, AP, Sadder 03, Jinnah terminal 02, PAF Base, Masroor Base 01), Diplo, Chhor 14, Nagar Parkar 08,Shaheed Benazirabad 07, Thatta 03, Sakrand 02, Mithi 01, Islamabad (Saidpur 48, Golra 01), Jhelum 03, Murree 02 and Gujrat 01. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbela where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 25.1°C.

APP adds: The monsoon art competition, arranged by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was held at Greater Iqbal Park, History Museum here Wednesday.

Around 100 students from 18 educational institutions displayed their artworks in the competition, whereas students depicted scenery related to rain, park, beauty of Lahore, memorable events of children enjoying rain and others. Addressing on the occasion, PHA DG Ghulam Fareed said that co-curricular activities helped students in exploring their skills, adding that such competitions would also be held in future as well to provide an environment to the students where they can flourish.