Qureshi briefs Irish, Emirati FMs on Kashmir rights violations

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met his Emirati and Irish counterparts among other nations’ foreign ministers on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly session and discussed the grave human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Qureshi noted with concern that the siege on the Kashmiris had been in place for the last 50 days. He expressed hope that the international community would play its role in addressing the situation as well as towards the resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two foreign ministers also discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continue taking steps aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas, including with regard to political, economic, defence and security as well as cultural and educational matters.

Separately, Qureshi apprised the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan of the situation in the occupied Valley and emphasised the need for the immediate lifting of curfew and restoration of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.

He said the unilateral and illegal actions by India in held Kashmir posed a grave risk to regional peace and security, and urged the international community to play its role in preventing any further escalation of the situation. The two sides also reviewed and expressed satisfaction at their existing bilateral relations.

The foreign minister also met Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Cote d’Ivoire Foreign Minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh. Qureshi briefed his Estonian counterpart of the situation in occupied Kashmir, especially its human rights and humanitarian dimension, said a press release on Wednesday.

He said the international community had a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the Kashmiri people and respect for their rights and freedom. The two ministers also discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Pakistan and Estonia.

Qureshi told his Cote d’Ivoire counterpart, Marcel Amon-Tanoh that the non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute had resulted in repeated conflicts in South Asia. He expressed the hope that United Nations Security Council would play its mandated role towards addressing the issue as well as implementing its relevant resolutions that call for allowing the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He expressed the hope that as a member of the United Nations Security Council, Cote d’Ivoire would take steps towards a more responsive role of the council in dealing with potential flashpoints.

The foreign minister also recalled Pakistan’s longstanding and strong political relationship with the African continent, especially the crucial role being played by Pakistan’s United Nations peacekeepers towards maintenance of peace and security on the continent, including in Cote d’Ivoire. Both sides expressed their resolve to explore further avenues for forging stronger ties in all areas of mutual interest.