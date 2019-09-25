close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 25, 2019

Transgender community

National

 
September 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: Members of the transgender community from Swat and the provincial capital on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take notice of highhandedness of the police in Swat.

Speaking at a news conference here, the representatives of the transgender community including Farzana, Laila, Nadra and others alleged that the Swat police harassed them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan