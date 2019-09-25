close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Outlaw held

Peshawar

September 25, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police arrested an outlaw wanted in subversive activities in Karachi, officials said on Tuesday. “We have arrested an outlaw wanted for terrorist activities in Karachi since 2015,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, told a news conference at his office. A police party raided a house in Dalola area of Garhi Habibullah Police Station and arrested Faisal alias Motta. He said that outlaw was wanted in Paposh Nagar Police Station in subversive activities. “We would hand him over to the Counter-Terrorism Department on the lead of which we arrested him and they would shift him to Karachi shortly,” he added.

