JI workers asked to take part in quake relief work

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and properties in Mirpur and other cities affected by a strong earthquake that jolted different parts of the country on Tuesday.

He instructed Al-Khidmat Foundation, JI’s social welfare body, and party workers to actively take part in relief work and provide quick support to the victims of the earthquake, says a statement from Mansoorah on Tuesday. Sirajul Haq prayed for the dead and injured and shared thoughts with the families of the victims. Earlier, Sirajul Haq said in a statement from Mansoora, that people of Pakistan and Kashmir would never accept President Trump mediation on Kashmir. The speech made by US President along with Indian premier Modi had exposed him badly and it was obvious now that Trump would never act as neutral mediator on Kashmir issue, added Sirajul Haq.

Meanwhile, the statement added, Sirajul Haq had submitted a bill in the Senate seeking amendments in sub-article 2B of article 213 of the constitution. Since the clause deals with appointment of the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Siraj sought addition of sub-article 2C in the article suggesting formation of a judicial committee comprising chief justice of Pakistan and chief justices of provincial high courts for the purpose.