King Charles makes a splash with beachside stroll

King Charles observes lifeboat launch in action.

King Charles made a swift move to the nearby beach to witness a dramatic lifeboat launch demonstration, after visiting the historic Walmer Castle.

At the Walmer Lifeboat Station, the King learned firsthand about a "traumatic" rescue mission carried out by the RNLI crew on the South Coast, an operation that saved the lives of migrants attempting the perilous crossing of the English Channel.

This poignant encounter came just hours after President Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held a high stakes summit focused on tackling the ongoing migrant crisis.

The King joined forces with local environmental champions for a cause close to his heart: cleaning up the British coastline.

During his visit, King Charles met with brave RNLI crew members Andrew Holland, Victoria Ward, Dan Sinclair, and James Foster, all of whom were recently honoured with the prestigious Thanks of the Institution award by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution for their courageous efforts at sea.

Their bravery, featured in the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea, was warmly acknowledged by His Majesty.

King Charles greeting well-wishers, exchanging laughs, and warm handshakes.

He charmed the crowd with his trademark humour asking how they were coping with the heat.

At one point, he even cracked a joke with a shirtless onlooker, teasing the "under-dressed" man with a grin.