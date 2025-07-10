Queen Camilla celebrates milestone ceremony as Duchess Sophie takes on key role

Queen Camilla celebrates milestone ceremony as Duchess Sophie leaves UK

Queen Camilla showed off her elegance in green gown as she celebrated milestone event on Thursday.

The Queen was all smiles and in high spirits as she attended a solo engagement in Wiltshire to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire Community Foundation, highlighting the organisation's charitable work.

Buckingham Palace shared an update on the Queen's celebration as Duchess Sophie left the UK to fulfil the King's mission.

The 77-year-old Queen's adorable photos from the ceremony were shared on the royal family's official Instagram with a statement: "Today, The Queen has been in Wiltshire to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation."

It added: "The Foundation invests in people and funds charities across the area to help them continue to make a positive impact in the community."

The statement continued: "Her Majesty also officially opened @Jamies_Farm latest site at Lower Shockerwick Farm. The charity, of which The Queen has been Patron since 2014, offers young people who are experiencing challenges at school, opportunities to take part in immersive programmes on working farms across the UK."

Camilla's outing comes after the Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 30th anniversary of Srebrenica. The genocide ended with up to 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys killed or missing.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie will be representing King Charles at the event of the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Day on Friday, July 11.