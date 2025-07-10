'Superman' star Nicholas Hoult unveils his dream role

Nicholas Hoult to play 'Lex Luthor' in 2025 'Superman'

Nicholas Hoult has made a fan following with his effortless acting skills and charm.

He is often seen performing serious and tough roles. For instance, Hoult is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Superman in which he will be featuring as DC villain "Lex Luthor".

Before that, the 35-year-old English actor was a significant part of Robert Eggers’ horror flick, Nosferatu.

But there is one genre that Hoult has never experienced firsthand.

The Great actor has never starred in a classic romantic comedy movie, and he would love to try that genre “though maybe not as a romantic lead.”

Nicholas however never tried to get onboard with any such project in the past as he believed that there was “slightly less to explore with those characters”.

But there is also a fact that he never really got offered a rom com role. The Order star added, “Maybe people just don’t think of me like that.”

He explained to The Guardian, “Maybe I don’t get sent the good ones. I’d love to pretend it’s all my doing, but it’s more about when things align and when directors cast you.”