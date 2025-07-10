Kensington Palace staff reactions stir as Princess Kate’s PA steps down

Princess Kate’s personal assistant bows out.

Kensington Palace is bidding farewell to one of its most trusted behind the scenes stars, as Natasha Archer the long serving personal assistant and stylist to Princess Kate officially steps down after 15 years of dedicated service.

Archer held the title of Senior Private Executive Assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales, played a vital role in shaping Kate’s signature royal style.

From sourcing iconic outfit options to coordinating the flawless looks that have wowed the world, Archer’s fashion insight and loyalty made her an indispensable member of the royal household.

Now, she’s moving on to her next chapter and launching her own private consultancy.

Staff are said to have made their appreciation and best wishes abundantly clear, acknowledging Archer’s remarkable contribution over the years.

Her departure marks a significant shift for Princess Kate’s inner circle, especially as the Princess continues her recovery out of the public eye.

Though rarely in the spotlight herself, Natasha has long been one of the most influential figures shaping modern royal style and now the fashion world is giving her the credit she deserves.

Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph and author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style, didn’t mince words when describing Archer’s impact.

"Natasha became one of the UK's most powerful, yet understated, fashion brokers," Holt explained.

"She had the ability to bring a label immediate recognition and success if she suggested it to the Princess."

Holt added what many in the industry already knew, "she’s probably the most powerful woman in British fashion you've never heard of."