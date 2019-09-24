Three kids drown in Bara

BARA: Three children drowned in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday, official and local sources said.

They said the children were swimming in a pond in Speen Qabar area in Sipah when they drowned.

The victims were identified Ansarullah, Naseerullah and Zuhra. Bara Assistant Commissioner Kashif Qayyum reached the site and handed Rs0.3 million compensation cheques to each bereaved families.