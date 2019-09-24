close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Three kids drown in Bara

Peshawar

BARA: Three children drowned in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday, official and local sources said.

They said the children were swimming in a pond in Speen Qabar area in Sipah when they drowned.

The victims were identified Ansarullah, Naseerullah and Zuhra. Bara Assistant Commissioner Kashif Qayyum reached the site and handed Rs0.3 million compensation cheques to each bereaved families.

