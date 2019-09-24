Body to assess dengue situation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a three-member committee to assess the situation and to ensure management of dengue in Rawalpindi.

Approved by a competent authority and notified by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the committee comprises Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences as convener and two members including Chief Executive Officer/ or representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission and Director Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Directorate General Health Services, Punjab.

The committee willvisit private sector teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi to identify a suitable private sector teaching institution comprising 500 beds to establish a dedicated 100 bedded or more dengue management facility.

The committee will determine the requirement for human resource, equipment, medicines, etc to functionalize the facility at the earliest.