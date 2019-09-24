‘Furniture city to help SMEs’

LAHORE: First-ever state-of-the-art furniture city will be developed over 150 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City to support Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) compete the international market standards, besides boosting exports manifold and attracting foreign investment for strengthening the national economy.

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters on Monday at FIEDMC camp office, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that they would provide infrastructure to furniture manufacturers, besides offering all types of solutions through one-window operation to help them in dealing with the federal and provincial departments. Projects of such importance should not be victim of red-tapism, he said, adding FIEDMC would be made a facilitation centre for investors too.