KMC launches city-wide fumigation campaign

On the directives of Mayor Wasim Akhtar, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) started a city-wide fumigation campaign on Sunday from District Korangi. The drive, according to a KMC press statement, will continue until Saturday.

Forty spray vehicles are being used in this campaign to cover all the zones of District Korangi. On the first day of the drive, Korangi District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza poured insecticide in the spray machine to begin fumigation in the district.

According to the schedule issued by the KMC, fumigation will be carried out in District Malir on Monday and in District Central on Tuesday. The campaign will target District South on Wednesday, while the East and West districts will be fumigated on Thursday and Friday respectively. The campaign will close on Saturday with the fumigation of the District Council Karachi areas.

Mayor Akhtar has urged the officers to pay special attention to the low lying areas and the city’s storm water drains and rivers in the fumigation drive as well as to use hand machinery where required.

He said the administration of the KMC and the DMCs should make the exercise effective through proper monitoring so that the citizens could be saved from flies and mosquitoes. The spray work will resume repeatedly in different districts of the city, he made the assurance.