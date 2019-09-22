Two bikers die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists died when a tractor-trolley hit them at Gojra on Friday night.
According to police, Faryad Masih, 35, of Chak 304/JB, his wife and their minor son were travelling on a motorcycle on Jhang Road when another motorcyclist Muhammad Shoaib of Sharifpura locality of Gojra and a woman hit their motorcycle and they all fell down on the road.
In the meantime, they were run over by a tractor-trolley. As a result, Faryad and Shoaib died on the spot and the women and the child sustained injuries and were rushed to the THQ hospital Gojra. Police have arrested the tractor driver.
