Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Two bikers die in road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists died when a tractor-trolley hit them at Gojra on Friday night.

According to police, Faryad Masih, 35, of Chak 304/JB, his wife and their minor son were travelling on a motorcycle on Jhang Road when another motorcyclist Muhammad Shoaib of Sharifpura locality of Gojra and a woman hit their motorcycle and they all fell down on the road.

In the meantime, they were run over by a tractor-trolley. As a result, Faryad and Shoaib died on the spot and the women and the child sustained injuries and were rushed to the THQ hospital Gojra. Police have arrested the tractor driver.

