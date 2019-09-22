close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Seven arrested; weapons, contrabands recovered

Peshawar

KOHAT: Police have recovered weapons and drugs and arrested seven accused in different parts of the district on Saturday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mehmood, the police have launched operations in different parts of the district.

On Sur Gul Road, the police recovered 7800 grams charas, two Kalashnikovs and bullets from a car and arrested Noor Kalim and Rizwan, hailing from Bara, Khyber district.

In Muslim Abad locality, the police raided a hujra and arrested five people, including a proclaimed offender, carrying one Kalashnikov, one repeater, two pistols, and hundreds of bullets.

DPO Wahid Mehmood told media that the arrestees included proclaimed offenders who were planning to perpetrate crimes and also were wanted by the police for several years.

