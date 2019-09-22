Nayyar Bukhari sees mid-term polls

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said on Saturday that there was no way other than holding the mid-term election and the selected prime minister would have to step down.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that in the light of the Rehbar Committee’s recommendations, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had set the December deadline for the government to resign.

PPP provincial president Humayun Khan, PPP district head Mian Feroz Shah Kakakhel, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Yousaf Jamal Kakakhel and others were also present.

The PPP leader said that his party would hold negotiations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “In politics, doors are never shut,” he remarked.

He added that JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani was the convener of the Rehbar Committee therefore he could take the all parties conference into confidence about his party’s long march on Islamabad.

Nayyar Bukhari said that the PPP would accept whatever decision was made by the joint opposition about the Islamabad lockdown.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said that though millions of dollars were borrowed, the country’s economy did not show any signs of improvement. He said that inflation, price-hike and joblessness had made life miserable for the poor people.

The PPP leader further said that the National Accountability Bureau would have to shun its double standards. “What kind of accountability is this that only the leaders of the opposition are being victimised?” he asked.

He said that the NAB chairman had conceded that the bureau could not arrest the corrupt ministers and other members of the treasury benches as it would bring down the PTI government.