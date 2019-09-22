Health secretary visit hospital

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada visited Saidu Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

Chief Executive of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital Professor Dr Israrul Haq, MS Gulshan Hussain, DMS Malik Saadullah Khan and others were present on the occasion. He also ordered the doctors to ensure medicines and free test facility to dengue patients in the hospital.