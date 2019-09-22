close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Health secretary visit hospital

Peshawar

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada visited Saidu Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

Chief Executive of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital Professor Dr Israrul Haq, MS Gulshan Hussain, DMS Malik Saadullah Khan and others were present on the occasion. He also ordered the doctors to ensure medicines and free test facility to dengue patients in the hospital.

