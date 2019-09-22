Bid to smuggle arms foiled, one held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The police here on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle arms and arrested an alleged gun-runner, official sources said.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the cops from the Township Police Station recovered 10 Kalashnikovs and magazines in a raid from one Naeem.
The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.
