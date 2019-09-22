MoU signed for construction of houses

Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) and National Bank of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday for the construction of houses under the Prime Minister Khpal Kor Housing Scheme. Secretary Housing Mehmud Hassan Yousafzai and executive vice-president and divisional head Zubair Mirza from the bank signed the MoU. The authority’s director-general Imran Wazir, senior vice-president of NBP Ahmad Liaquat, and regional head Waseem Akhtar were present a well. Speaking on the occasion, Mehmud Hassan Yousafzai said that they would expand the housing sector and provide house to every citizen of the province. He said the housing sector had been ignored for the last several years but now the government has decided to provide houses to citizens. The official added that efforts would be made to benefit the citizens under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme. He said that presently there was a shortage of 1,30,00,000 houses in Pakistan and the government would overcome the shortage of houses in the province through the prime minister scheme. The NBP representative said that their bank had provided loan to 69,000 people for the construction of houses and it was playing its role to resolve the housing issue.