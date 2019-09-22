Witnesses summoned in Ali Zafar case

An Additional District and Sessions court on Saturday summoned witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi after recording statements of witnesses of singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar in a defamation suit filed by Ali against Meesha.

The court of Amjad Ali Shah has summoned Meesha and her witnesses by October 7. The counsel of Meesha cross-examined Ali in which Ali produced messages, tweets, pictures and documents. He also produced in the court a Whatsapp message of Meesha Shafi in which she had said, “Had a great time jamming and performing.” The message was sent by Meesha two days after the jamming session in which she was allegedly harassed. Previously, more than 12 witnesses of Ali Zafar including three women had appeared before the court. Guitarist Asad Ahmed, Bass player Muhammad Ali, drummer Qaisar Zain, backing vocalists Aqsa Ali and Kinza Muneer, saxophone player Muhammad Taqi, percussionist Kashif Chaman, flute player Baqir Abbas and keyboard player Joshua Keith appeared in the court as eyewitnesses of the jamming session.