Trump says ‘surprised’ by Trudeau blackface images

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he was surprised at decades-old images of Justin Trudeau wearing “blackface” makeup that have rocked the Canadian prime minister´s re-election campaign. “I am surprised,” Trump told reporters. “I was more surprised when I saw the number of times. “I´ve always had a good relationship with Justin. I just don´t know what to tell you,” Trump said, a day after the Canadian leader was forced to again publicly apologize for the embarrassing images that emerged in the media.
