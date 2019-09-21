NAB orders freezing of Ahad Cheema’s assets

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday directed the authorities concerned to freeze assets of former director general (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Khan Cheema, in Ashiana housing scam and the assets beyond means case.

The total worth of Ahad Cheema’s assets, stated by him, is Rs800 million. However, said the sources, the current market value of his assets is more than one billion rupees.

NAB has written to the district administrations concerned for freezing assets of Cheema, which might be auctioned in near future after fulfilling the legal requirements. According to official documents available with The News, the Bureau has traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. Cheema owns agricultural land measuring 188 kanals and 12 marlas in village Behak Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad. In the same area, he owns 123 kanals and 19 marlas of land, out of which 10 kanals is registered in the name of his brother, Ahmad Saud Cheema. A plot No 71, Street CCA-E, Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Islamabad, is also owned by Ahad Cheema.

The former LDA DG also owns agricultural land measuring three kanals in village Karbath, tehsil Cantt, District Lahore, and in the same village, he has more agricultural land measuring 14 kanals and

7 marlas. Out of 14 kanals, 10 kanals are registered in the name of Cheema’s mother, Nishat Afza. In village Karbath, Cheema also owns 3 kanals and 12 marlas lands.

In village Jhulkey, tehsil Model Town, district Lahore, Cheema owns land measuring 48 kanals and 10 marlas, out of which 30 kanals and 12 marlas are registered in the name of Cheema’s mother Nishat Afza.

The Bureau also found land measuring 21 kanals and 4 marlas in Mauza Dhoori, tehsil Cantt, district Lahore, registered in the name of Saima Ahad, wife of Ahad Cheema, who is also a bureaucrat. Land measuring 99 kanals and 17 marlas in Mauza Thra, Lahore Cantt, was found in the name of Ahad Cheema, Ahmad Saud Cheema (brother), Ahmad Hassan (cousin), Sadia Mansor (sister), Mansor Ahmad (brother-in-law), Nazia Ashraf (sister of Mansor Ahmad) and Faisal Hassan (cousin).

The top bureaucrat also owns two plots in FIA Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, Islamabad, and a Flat No 1004-D in Hillock View, Islamabad. Two flats at FGEHF (EHF-PRO) G-13, Islamabad, and another plot in the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (PHA) Islamabad. Plot No 240, measuring 10-marla in Faisal Town, Islamabad, is owned by Cheema and Plot No 1571, measuring 5-marla, in Faisal Residential Islamabad is owned by Cheema’s sister Sadia Mansor. Another flat No A1, Block No 343, Sector I-15, Islamabad, bears the name of Cheema as the owner. The bureau also owns land measuring 3 kanals at Bedian Road, Lahore, in the name of Nazia Ashraf, sister of Mansor Ahmad, who is brother-in-law of Cheema. Moreover, Ahad Khan owns a plot No 701 in LDA Avenue Lahore and two plots in Bank Alflah Employees Housing Society.

NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties worth millions. On June 29, NAB filed a reference against Cheema in the Ashiana Housing scam. NAB had arrested Cheema over charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority and illegal award of Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, which was ineligible.

A NAB inquiry revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Company (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) is a proxy firm working on behalf of the Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32-kanal land worth Rs30.09 million from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. The NAB investigations further revealed that former LDA head took benefits from the Paragon City in terms of land. A private transaction revealed that a piece of land was transferred in the name of Cheema and his family members and payments were made by Paragon. Not only Cheema but his family members also took illegal benefits from their involvement in a public sector scheme. During his tenure as the DG LDA, the bank accounts of Cheema family grew considerably.

During investigations, NAB recovered Rs14.5 million in cash, stashed by Ahad Cheema in a car showroom at the Jail Road, Lahore. During the raid, the Bureau also seized a Land Cruiser worth Rs11 million, owned by Ahad Cheema from a showroom. He is in jail currently and facing trial in both references.