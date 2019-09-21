RDA seals site office of four housing schemes

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes.

According to a spokesman, MP&TE department while taking action against illegal housing schemes has sealed site offices and issued notices to the housing schemes.

RDA’s staff including deputy director Planning, superintendent scheme, scheme inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation against illegal housing schemes, he said.

Director MP&TE RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorised housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.

It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses, spokesman said. RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/illegal.