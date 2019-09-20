Seminar organised to discuss ways of economic development

Islamabad : Prime Institute Islamabad on Thursday organised a seminar with aim to discuss the ways of local economic development.

According to the press release of the Prime Institute Islamabad, the speakers on the event discussed that Pakistan is a large country, which requires economic empowerment at local government level for a prudent planning and generation of economic activities at the city level.

The UN Habitat and United Nation Development Population (UNDP) were joint partners of the move started by Prime Institute from Gujranwala.

The speakers highlighted that Local Economic Development (LED) and it’s utility for growth coalition of the Gujranwala.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner of Gujranwala Nauman Hafeez showed his commitment on behalf of his municipal cooperation that they will undertake the establishment of economic development unit, for undertaking economic development of the city.

Zia Banday, joint executive director, the Prime Institute gave detailed presentation on different activities undertaken by LED ambit. He also mentioned the engagement of the think-tank and their partners in developing economic development unit for ten larger cities of Pakistan.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad Mehmood Javed Bhatti said that without development of the local or small cities of the country, the overall prosperity in the country is out of question.

He said that it was the model, which followed by developed countries of the world due to which they become prominent in the economy.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of LED for sustainable urban development of the country. It was mentioned during the talk economic empowerment in the country is direly needed for the development of every sector at the local level. They said that r a prudent planning and generation of economic activities at the city level is a integral part of such missions.