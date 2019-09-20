close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 20, 2019

600 children display solidarity with Kashmiris in unique way

National

September 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a unique display of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) 600 children wearing national dress became “KASHMIR” on Thursday here by positioning themselves in the word of Kashmir. It developed a worth watching scene and thousands of people of the federal capital watched it with fair amount of interest.

The International Kashmir Lobby Group (YFK) Islamabad in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Homes gathered the children and arranged their positioning in the form of word "Kashmir". It was a display of solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the children. All the children were wearing national dress showed up with this unique idea of solidarity.

Former member National Assembly (MNA) Zammurad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes and Altaf Ahmad Butt, Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) were also present at the solidarity event who had also facilitated in organising the event. The YFK is a non-partisan INGO, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

