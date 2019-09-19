126 child abuse cases registered in 7 months

LAHORE: Around 126 children were subjected to rape and sodomy during the last seven months in Punjab. Police registered 126 cases in which 129 people were nominated. Three children were killed in these incidents during the said period.

Girl killed over property: An 18-year-old girl was killed by her brothers over a property issue in the Iqbal Town area here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Sumaira Bibi of Bhekewal Morr. Police suspected that the girl was given some poisonous substance. The body was shifted to morgue to ascertain the cause of the death.

SHOT DEAD: An employee of a fast food shop was shot dead by some unidentified people in the Kahna area. The victim identified as Akhtar Ali hailed from Toba Tek Singh and worked at a fast food shop.

accidents: Eight persons were killed and 1,013 injured in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 924 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 50 criminals and recovered 06 pistols, 02 rifles, bullets and 10 litres of liquor. SP Civil Lines Division Dost Muhammad had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Civil Lines Division, police busted gang and arrested its 02 members along with recoveries worth 1 lakh of rupees from them. Moreover, 6 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 14 court offenders. Police recovered 15 thousands rupees from the criminals in an action against gamblers. Police arrested 13 criminals for violating of kite-flying ban, doing wheelie, aerial firing, loudspeaker and Price Control Act.