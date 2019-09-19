Rape, murder of 3 children spark protests

Ag agencies

KASUR/CHUNIAN: On the directions of the IGP Punjab, DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani suspended DSP Chunian Naeem Virk and SHO Chunian Police Station Irfan Gul for showing negligence.

The rape and murder of three children in Kasur’s Chunian Tehsil sparked protests across the city. Protesters shut down shops and transport in some areas. The traders association of the city and the local bar association had called for a strike after the bodies of the three children were discovered by authorities on Tuesday.

Nine people have been arrested in relation to the case, the district police officer told the media on Wednesday. DNA tests of the suspects are being done and results are expected within 24 hours.

The protesters targeted a police station and pelted it with stones as anger over the incident spilt over into different parts of Chunian. The protesters demanded that the police arrest the culprits behind the incident. They blocked roads leading to the police station by setting tyres on fire.

On Tuesday, the remains of at least three of four children who went missing in Kasur over the past 75 days were found, the police said, confirming that all the three were brutally raped before being buried. The Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only remains of the other two were found. The remains were sent for DNA testing. According to the police, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16. Only Faizan's complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in Chunian Industrial Area. Although only Faizan was identified since his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test are available. 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town is still missing.

On the other hand, the district police officer (DPO), Kasur, Abdul Ghafaar Qaisrani, vowed to trace and arrest the suspects in three days. In a statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan, said there seemed to be similarities in the incidents of child abduction and murder. A special team led by Superintendent of Police, Investigations, Quddus Baig was dispatched and the IGP has directed them to present an initial report in six hours.

The Punjab government on Wednesday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder and rape of the three minor boys. IGP Arif Nawaz constituted the five-member JIT that would be headed by the district police officer (DPO), Kasur.

In pursuance of a request made by the IGP Punjab, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is hereby constituted to conduct and finalize investigations into four cases related to Kasur’s Chunian tehsil, said a notification. The representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) would be part of the JIT

Provincial ministers Hashim Dogar and Sardar Asif Nakai visited the residences of the bereaved families in Chunian and expressed grief. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat along with the IGP, the additional chief secretary and the Lahore commissioner reached Chunian to console the aggrieved families. On the arrival of the minister, the area people chanted slogans against the police and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said DPO Kasur Abdul Ghafaar Qaisrani has been removed, adding that a major overhaul is on the cards in the district police setup.

The PM tweeted regarding the horrific issue of child sexual abuse cases in Kasur a day after the remains of at least three missing children were found. The PM said that in relation to the Kasur incident, there would be accountability for all, adding that those who did not perform in the interest of the common man would be taken to task.

In another tweet, the PM said the SP investigations had been proceeded against, adding that the DSP and the SHO concerned were suspended. The PM said a formal probe had been ordered under the additional inspector general of police.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said he is saddened by the murder of innocent children in Chunian. It is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the bereaved families and this responsibility would be fulfilled at every cost. He said the IG police has been directed to arrest the criminals as soon as possible, adding that this case would be brought to its logical end. All demands of justice would be fulfilled by the government and justice will be ensured. “Provision of timely justice to the affected families is my responsibility and the dreadful criminals will not escape punishment. The criminals are not humans but savage beasts and a burden on land,” he added.