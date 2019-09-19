Policeman suspended over torture of alleged drug peddler

A policeman was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him after a video showing him torturing an alleged drug peddler inside a police station went viral on social media.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rab Nawaz of the Gadap City police station can be seen beating up and threatening the suspect named Javed in a police lockup. A citizens present at the police station filmed the incident and uploaded it to social media.

After the video went viral, the Sindh police chief took notice of the incident. Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered the District Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) to inquire into the incident, take departmental action against the cop and submit a detailed report.

Suspect Javed was arrested by the Gadap City police a couple or so days ago over allegedly possessing more than a kilogramme of hashish. FIR No. 203/19 was registered against him. The Malir SSP has suspended ASI Nawaz and initiated a departmental inquiry against him.