PPP senator warns PTI against interfering in Sindh govt affairs

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Tuesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against interfering in the affairs of the Sindh government.

She was speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

PPP Women Wing provincial president Nighat Orakzai, Mehr Sultana and the party’s deputy information secretary Gohar Inqilabi were also present.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the PTI government should stop interfering in Sindh and instead take steps to overcome dengue and polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been facing the brunt of the poor policies of the PTI for the last six years,” she reminded.

She said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project could not be completed in almost two years. “It speaks volumes about the indifference of the rulers towards the problems being faced by the people,” she added.

The PPP senator said the selected accountability of former president Asif Ali Zardari was unacceptable. “The PTI leaders are living in a fool’s paradise if they think they could pressure the PPP and its leadership,” she maintained.

She observed that the opposition leaders were being sent behind bars but the members of the ruling parties had been cleared of all charges.

She dispelled the impression that the PPP was not supporting the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in its march on Islamabad against the PTI government. She maintained that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has convened a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee to take the final decision on the issue.

Rubina Khalid said the PPP would follow the decisions of the Rahbar Committee. Speaking on the occasion, Nighat Orakzai criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for writing off loans amounting to Rs300 billion. “How can he write off the loans?” she asked. She claimed that the ordinance has not been withdrawn so far.

She said the government has increased the prices of fertilizer, which would badly affect the farmers. Gohar Inqilabi recalled that the PTI rulers had made tall claims but could not honour their commitment to construct five million houses and create 10 million jobs. He said Asif Zardari spent 11 years behind bars but not a single case of corruption was proved against him. He added that the government was victimizing the PPP through selected accountability.