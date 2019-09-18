close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Kidnapping of minor girl sparks protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

CHAKDARRA: The relatives and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday staged a protest against the kidnapping of a five-year-girl.

The protesters blocked the Dir-Chitral Highway and chanted slogans against the district administration for failing to arrest the accused.

Addressing the protesters, a former provincial minister Bakht Baidar Khan, JI leader Rahimullah, PPP leader Aman Khan, JUI district general secretary Javed Iqbal and others condemned the decision of the jirga.

They alleged that Zakir is a professional criminal who is involved in various acts of kidnapping. The protesters demanded the removal of the accused from the post.

