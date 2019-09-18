5-year old abducted boy recovered

Islamabad:The Islamabad Sihala Police Station has recovered five-year old boy who was kidnapped from `Model Town’ area by unknown persons, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took serious notice on a complaint about of abduction of a boy, Maaz Akbar, from Sihala Police area and directed SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrest of kidnappers and recovery of the boy.

Following his directions, he said that SP (Rural Zone) constituted special team and started search of the boy. Through CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and assistance of neighbours, it came to know that the boy was kidnapped by a taxi driver and two women. Police team succeeded to trace females, Nadia and Saadia, involved in abduction of the boy and both were arrested from Christian Colony near Sector F-6. Efforts are underway to nab the cab driver. The abducted boy has been reunited with his father, Dost Akbar, who has thanked Islamabad police for prompt reaction on his complaint and safe recovery of his son.