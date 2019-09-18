Father says Karachi police not handing over abducted girl

KARACHI: The police recovered Sana Bibi from a bungalow on September 13 but is not handing her over to us. They have also arrested two people in this regard. They have found my daughter from the quarter of a house servant, pleads Haq Nawaz, the girl’s father who is a rickshaw driver.

The father says the police confessed that they have recovered the girl but station house officer Jackson police station Karachi Mukhtiar Ahmad Tanoli denied having recovered Sana Bibi when asked by The News.

Seventeen-year-old Sana Bibi went missing from home on August 13. Her father got registered an FIR 356/2019 at the Jackson police station Karachi on August 19. He is certain his daughter was instigated to leave home by someone who had evil designs on her. Nobody knows when Sana started talking to this man on mobile phone who was a perfect stranger.

“The abductors had also secured bail which we got cancelled, now they are trying to get bail from the high court,” says Haq Nawaz who has also submitted an application in the district court for the recovery of his daughter. “The police are siding with the other party”, he suspects “because the SHO only said on the 15th we will give the girl back to you.”

Haq Nawaz goes to the Jackson police station every day. He lives close to the Bilawal House. This is quite a distance. He has to borrow money to reach there.