2019 World Cup most watched ever: ICC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 was the most watched ICC event ever, with a global cumulative average audience of 1.6 billion for live coverage, a 38% increase over the 2015 edition and a unique broadcast audience of 706 million viewers, demonstrating the phenomenal reach and power of live cricket around the world, says an ICC release.
The event also recorded a 42% increase in average time watched per unique viewer in comparison to the 2015 World Cup.
Emphasising cricket’s continued appeal, the 706 million unique audience was a 22% increase compared to that of World Cup 2015. 41% of the audience were women, whilst 32% of the 706 million were aged 18 to 34 years old.
Fans watched the 2019 World Cup for a longer amount of time than ever before, with the event amassing a record 13.7 billion global viewing hours. This is a record for an ICC event seeing an 18% increase from the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 72% increase from the 2015 event.
DUBAI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 was the most watched ICC event ever, with a global cumulative average audience of 1.6 billion for live coverage, a 38% increase over the 2015 edition and a unique broadcast audience of 706 million viewers, demonstrating the phenomenal reach and power of live cricket around the world, says an ICC release.
The event also recorded a 42% increase in average time watched per unique viewer in comparison to the 2015 World Cup.
Emphasising cricket’s continued appeal, the 706 million unique audience was a 22% increase compared to that of World Cup 2015. 41% of the audience were women, whilst 32% of the 706 million were aged 18 to 34 years old.
Fans watched the 2019 World Cup for a longer amount of time than ever before, with the event amassing a record 13.7 billion global viewing hours. This is a record for an ICC event seeing an 18% increase from the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 72% increase from the 2015 event.