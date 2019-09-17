2019 World Cup most watched ever: ICC

DUBAI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 was the most watched ICC event ever, with a global cumulative average audience of 1.6 billion for live coverage, a 38% increase over the 2015 edition and a unique broadcast audience of 706 million viewers, demonstrating the phenomenal reach and power of live cricket around the world, says an ICC release.

The event also recorded a 42% increase in average time watched per unique viewer in comparison to the 2015 World Cup.

Emphasising cricket’s continued appeal, the 706 million unique audience was a 22% increase compared to that of World Cup 2015. 41% of the audience were women, whilst 32% of the 706 million were aged 18 to 34 years old.

Fans watched the 2019 World Cup for a longer amount of time than ever before, with the event amassing a record 13.7 billion global viewing hours. This is a record for an ICC event seeing an 18% increase from the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 72% increase from the 2015 event.