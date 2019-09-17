Domestic women cricket season begins today

LAHORE: The 2019-20 domestic women’s cricket season begins with a domestic triangular series in Lahore on Tuesday.

The three-team 50-over competition will start at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground from Monday with PCB Dynamites aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles under the leadership of all-rounder Nida Dar. The event features PCB Dynamites, PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters.

On the basis of performance in this event Pakistan women’s senior and ‘A’ teams for the forthcoming home series against Bangladesh and October’s tour to Sri Lanka for the ACC Women’s Emerging Cup will be picked.

Pakistan are also scheduled to play ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against India and England.

Squads for the event: Blasters: Rameen Shamim (captain), Aliya Riaz, Almas Akram, Areeb Shamim, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Umaima Sohail, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Tooba Hasan and Waheeda Akhtar.

Challengers: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Amjad, Hurraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Khadija Chishti, Maham Manzoor, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz.

Dynamites: Nida Dar (captain), Anam Amin, yesha Naseem, Ayesha Naz, Nahida Khan, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Sana Mir, Soha Fatima and Subhana Tariq.