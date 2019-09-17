Ex-PM Abbasi released on parole to attend uncle’s funeral

SLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday conditionally allowed the release of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on parole to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle.

The court observed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general could give permission to Abbasi to attend the funeral if the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took responsibility of his foolproof security.

The two-page order written by judge Muhammad Bashir stated the court conditionally allowed Abbasi to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle, adding the district administrations also had to take the responsibility of the NAB staff’s security.

Abbasi’s sister Saadia Abbasi had moved a petition seeking the court’s permission for his brother to attend funeral of their paternal uncle. On a query, the court was informed that the funeral would be held in Murree, Abbasi’s hometown. However, the NAB prosecutor objected to the former prime minister’s release.

It may be mentioned here that on September 12 the court had given final extension in the

physical remand of Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail. The two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders are facing charges of awarding a 15-year LNG contract against the rules when Abbasi was petroleum minister in the cabinet of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The case, which was closed by the NAB in 2016, was reopened in 2018.