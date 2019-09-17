POA president expecting ‘impressive’ National Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan on Monday said that he is expecting very good National Games.

“Syed Aqil Shah is working extremely hard and I expect impressive National Games,” Arif told ‘The News’ after chairing a meeting of the stakeholders in Peshawar on Monday during which the preparations for the biennial event were reviewed.

The 33rd National Games will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1. Arif said that preparations had almost been completed and only a tartan-track issue had arisen which would be resolved soon. “Some participating units have expressed reservations over the condition of tartan track. And now it has been decided that the provincial government of KP will repair the damaged areas of the track by October 5. After that, we will be in a position to take any decision. If the issue is not resolved then we will have to shift the event,” Arif said.

Meanwhile, KP Olympic Association’s president Syed Aqil Shah told ‘The News’ from Peshawar that the preparations were reviewed in the meeting and venues and strength of the technical officials were approved.

About FATA issue, Shah said that there was no FATA Olympic Association anymore and the tribal districts had been merged into KP. “Now we are going to hold open trials and everyone will have an equal opportunity to showcase their talent. I would be very happy if more ex-FATA players make it to the KP contingent as it will strengthen our lot,” said Shah, also the vice-president of POA.