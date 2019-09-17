DGKC’s annual profit down

KARACHI: DG Khan Cement Company Limited’s profit drastically fell to Rs1.864 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019 from Rs8.938 billion a year earlier, a bourse filing said on Monday.

The profit translated into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs4.16 in FY2019 compared with Rs20.25 in FY2018. The company announced final cash dividend of Re1/share. Sales increased to Rs43.627 billion during the year under review from Rs33.464 billion a year earlier. Cost of sales also escalated to Rs37.952 billion from Rs24.647 billion. Finance cost increased to Rs3.609 billion from Rs574.569 million.

Arif Habib Limited the company disclosed intention to increase investment in its associate company Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited to Rs1056 million from Rs850 million, subject to approval from the shareholders.