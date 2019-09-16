12 dead in India boat accident

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people drowned and dozens were missing after a tour boat capsized on an Indian river on Sunday, police and local media reports said, as rescuers searched frantically for survivors.

The Royal Vashishta vessel was carrying 63 people, most of them tourists, to a picnic spot near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh state in southeast India at the time of the accident. Rescue teams including divers and a helicopter were scouring the river, a senior police official said.