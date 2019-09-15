Imam’s son appointed UK envoy for religious freedom

LONDON: Britain will have a new envoy dedicated to overseeing efforts to bring faith communities together and promote religious tolerance, international media reported 0.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Rehman Chisti to the position of envoy for Freedom of Religion & Belief.

He will replace Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad and is tasked to oversee foreign office support for persecuted Christians alongside wider issues of religious freedom.

Rehman was previously Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party.

“I’m delighted to appoint Rehman as my new Special Envoy and look forward to him building on the important work we have already done on this issue,” said Johnson.

“The UK will always be a passionate advocate for greater tolerance, respect and understanding internationally.”