Sun Sep 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

Buzdar seeks report on power failure in hospital

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

LAHORE : Taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure in the Children's Hospital, Lahore, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report about it from the provincial health minister and health secretary.

The CM said that a report should be submitted to him after investigating the incident from every aspect. He said that action should also be taken against those found responsible for it.

The CM also ordered measures for early restoration electricity supply to the hospital.

