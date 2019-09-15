close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 15, 2019

NH&MP imposes ban on Indian movies in PSVs on motorways

Islamabad

A
APP
September 15, 2019

Islamabad : The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has imposed ban over playing Indian movies in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) traveling on motorways.

According to a spokesman of NH&MP, the DIG Motorways Police has issued a notification through which Indian movies or immoral contents have been banned in public service vehicles. The notification says that hefty fines would be imposed on violators. The step was taken in the light of current Pak-India tense situation and the complaints received from public. Complaints in this regard can be registered at Motorway Police helpline 130 or at mobile application ‘NHMP hamsafar.’

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad