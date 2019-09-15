36 suspects held in Kohat search operation

KOHAT: The police arrested 36 suspects and recovered arms and drugs from them in a search and strike operation in various areas in the district on Saturday, official sources said.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mehmood under the National Action Plan, the police and the Elite force jointly launched the strike operation in Nasrutkhel, Muhammadzai, Mian Gharhi and other areas.

Four Kalashnikov rifles, two repeaters, two guns, five pistols, dozens of cartridges and 4kg hashish were recovered during the search.