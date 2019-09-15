Notorious vehicle smuggler arrested in raid by Customs

Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Pakistan Customs Preventive have arrested a notorious smuggler of vehicles.

The spokesman for the customs, Muhammad Irfan, said on Saturday that a hunt for notorious smuggler Abid Ashraf, who was wanted by law enforcers in several smuggling cases, especially non-customs paid vehicles, had been going on.

He said the personnel had earlier carried out raids on different hideouts from where they recovered about 24 vehicles worth millions of rupees, including Parado and Surf, but the accused remained at large.

He added that the personnel of the ASO’s Investigation and Prosecution Wing had also obtained a non-bailable arrest warrant of the accused.

Investigations were underway during which they were tipped off about the smuggler. The officials conducted a raid on the outskirts of the city, and managed to apprehend Abid Ashraf and shifted him to their interrogation wing.

On the pointation of the accused, they also recovered four more vehicles. An FIR has been lodged and investigations are underway.